Top Trump aide Jason Miller abruptly backs out of administration job

Jason Miller, whom President-elect Donald Trump named as White House communications director two days ago, said in a statement Saturday he won’t be taking the job.

Miller said he and his wife are expecting their second child in January, and his family is his “top priority.”

“This is not the time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director,” he said in the statement, which was first reported by Politico.

Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, will instead assume Miller’s responsibilities as communications director.

Miller had been a top spokesman for Trump during his campaign, during which he also worked as the communications director. He was reportedly indecisive on whether to accept the White House job.

Reince Priebus, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, and Steve Bannon, his chief strategist, had encouraged Miller to take the job, according to Politico.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.