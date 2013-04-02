Make Sneakers Look New Again With This Biodegradable Cleaning Kit

This is the Premium Shoe Cleaner kit from Jason Markk.



Why We Love It: What’s the point in having awesome kicks if you can’t keep them clean? Water and soap is a fine option — until you’re faced with fixing scuffs on your suede, leather, or cotton mesh shoes.

Jason Markk’s shoe cleaning kit is completely biodegradable and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals or abrasives, so your sneakers remain in premium condition. It’s safe with all colours and materials, and comes with a synthetic bristle, four ounces of the Premium Sneaker Solution, and how-to directions on the back of the package.

Where To Buy: Available through Jason Markk’s website.

Cost: $15.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected].

