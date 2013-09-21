Goldman Banker's Attorney Says His Client Didn't Rape The 20-Year-Old Woman, Sex Was Consensual

Jason Lee, the 37-year-old Goldman Sachs managing director facing rape charges in East Hampton, was arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court today.

Lee, who was arrested last month, posted $US100,000 bail, East Hampton Patch’s Taylor Vecsey reports.

According to Patch.com, Lee’s attorney Edward Burke, Jr. told reporters outside of court that his client didn’t rape the 20-year-old woman visiting the United States from Ireland. He says the sex was consensual, the report said.

The alleged assault happened at Lee’s summer rental home on Clover Leaf Lane the last month, according to a press release from East Hampton Police.

Lee and his friends were out celebrating his birthday at Hampton’s hot spot Georgica when he met the 20-year-old Irish woman and her friends, Patch.com reports citing Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. According to Spota, Lee invited the woman and her friends back to his place at 4 a.m.

The 20-year-old told police she was going to the bathroom when Lee allegedly forced his way in and raped her, according to Patch.

Police were responding to a disturbance early in the morning involving a car that was believed to be stolen when they learned about the alleged assault on the 20-year-old woman.

When authorities showed up, Lee was allegedly hiding in his Range Rover.

Lee is married and resides in New York’s Tribeca neighbourhood. Goldman has placed Lee on leave.

