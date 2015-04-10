Ex-Goldman banker's attorney says the rape allegation against his client was 'perhaps regrettable consensual sex'

AP Images Jason Lee arrives in court in Suffolk County, NY holding hands with his wife.

Jason Lee — the 38-year-old ex-Goldman Sachs managing accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in the Hamptons in 2013 — is currently on trial in Riverhead, New York.

Lee’s defence attorney, Andrew Lankler, told the court on Wednesday that the investigation was “rushed” and there are “inconsistencies.” Lankler, who said there’s a photo from the Georgica showing they had physical contact that night, said the sex was “consensual” and that it was “perhaps regrettable consensual sex,” according to the report.

Lee has already pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape in the first-degree, sexual misconduct and assault in the third-degree.

Last month, Lee waived his right to a jury trial and instead is appearing before a judge.

If convicted, though, Lee could face up to 25 years in prison.

In August 2013, Lee was arrested for allegedly raping a then-20-year-old woman visiting the US from Ireland. The unnamed woman was in the Hamptons visiting her brother.

The alleged assault happened at Lee’s summer rental home on Clover Leaf Lane, East Hampton.

Lee and his friends were out celebrating his 37th birthday at Hampton’s hot-spot, the Georgica Restaurant & Lounge, when he met the 20-year-old Irish woman and her friends

Lee later invited the Irish woman, one of her female friends and her brother, back to his summer rental at 4 a.m. where they ate pizza and continued to drink, the court heard.

According to the Irish Times, Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly told the court that the Irish woman and her female friend decided to go swimming in the pool in their underwear. That’s when Lee jumped in naked, the prosecution said.

The 20-year-old Irish woman later went to the bathroom to change into her dress when an already naked Lee allegedly forced his way in and raped her, according to the prosecution. The prosecution said he wasn’t wearing a condom. The woman got Lee to stop after kneeing his groin, the prosecution said.

The prosecution said the woman was “hysterical and crying” and that she was unable to explain what was wrong with her.

According to the Irish Times report, the court also heard a recording of a 911 call made that morning made from the residence by Lee’s friend, Rene Duncan. He phoned 911 because he believed his car had been stolen (That was a misunderstanding). The woman’s brother later came on the line and told the 911 dispatcher, “I have got another situation I need to sort out, a more important situation than a truck.”

An East Hampton police officer arrived at the summer rental. She testified that Lee approached her police car and that he said there wasn’t a problem.

The Irish woman’s brother insisted that the police officer speak with his sister. In the car, the woman told the officer about the alleged rape.

The woman was taken to a hospital where a rape kit was formed. The prosecutor said a nurse found the woman’s injuries “consistent” with her rape allegations.

Lee couldn’t be found for the next couple of hours. The police later found Lee in his Range Rover. He told police he “fell asleep.” The prosecution said Lee tried to get an Uber while he was hiding in the vehicle.

Lee, who is married, was placed on leave by Goldman after his arrest. He is no longer with the firm, Business Insider has learned.

