Ex-Goldman Sachs banker found not guilty in Hamptons rape case

AP Images Jason Lee arrives in court in Suffolk County, NY holding hands with his wife.

Jason Lee — a 38-year-old ex-Goldman Sachs managing — has been acquitted in a rape case in the Hamptons, Bloomberg News reports.

Lee was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in the Hamptons at his summer rental home back in 2013.

For the last two weeks, Lee has been on trial in Riverhead, New York. He waived his right to a jury trial and instead appeared before a judge.

Lee was charged with rape in the first-degree, sexual misconduct and assault in the third-degree. The judge found Lee not guilty on all counts.

In August 2013, Lee was accused of raping a then-20-year-old woman visiting the US from Ireland. The unnamed woman was in the Hamptons visiting her brother during that time.

Lee and his friends were out celebrating his 37th birthday at Hampton’s hot-spot, the Georgica Restaurant & Lounge, when he met the 20-year-old Irish woman and her friends.

Prosecutors said the alleged assault happened at Lee’s summer rental home on Clover Leaf Lane, East Hampton.

An attorney for Lee had said before that the sex was consensual.

Lee, who is married, was placed on leave by Goldman after his arrest. At Goldman, Lee was a managing director in the equity capital markets group. He is no longer with the firm, Business Insider has learned.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Jason Lee accused of raping an Irish J-1 student arriving at court for the 2pm verdict pic.twitter.com/pq8rApd4dw

— Simon Carswell (@SiCarswell) April 29, 2015

