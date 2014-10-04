These Two Bloggers Are Selling Their New York City Townhouse For $US5 Million

Madeline Stone
Two bloggers — Jason Kottke, the creator of the Silkscreen typeface, and Meg Hourihan, who launched Blogger and cofounded Kinja with Gawker’s Nick Denton — have listed their West Village townhouse for $US5 million, according to Curbed NY.

Kottke and Hourihan, both web designers and blogging pioneers, met online through their personal web sites and were married in 2006.

They then bought the renovated four-bedroom townhouse, which used to be a home for 19th-century Lutheran priests, for $US2.89 million in 2007.

Highlights include marble fireplaces, a clawfoot tub, and a large backyard.

The townhouse is located in the West Village, in a building that was a rectory for a nearby church in the 19th century.

Once you enter, you'll find a quaint living room with a marble fireplace.

The living room leads into the kitchen, which is pretty large, especially by New York standards.

If you keep walking, you'll enter a dining room that overlooks an outdoor patio.

The patio would be a nice place for entertaining guests.

There's a good-sized yard back here, too.

Going back inside, a staircase leads to the three upper floors.

The townhouse has a total of four bedrooms over four stories. The master bedroom has its own marble fireplace.

Here's what another bedroom looks like.

This one looks like it's for the kids.

Another bedroom is situated off of this nice library area.

And there's also another living room with a TV.

