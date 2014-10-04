These Two Bloggers Are Selling Their New York City Townhouse For $US5 Million

Two bloggers — Jason Kottke, the creator of the Silkscreen typeface, and Meg Hourihan, who launched Blogger and cofounded Kinja with Gawker’s Nick Denton — have listed their West Village townhouse for $US5 million, according to Curbed NY.

Kottke and Hourihan, both web designers and blogging pioneers, met online through their personal web sites and were married in 2006.

They then bought the renovated four-bedroom townhouse, which used to be a home for 19th-century Lutheran priests, for $US2.89 million in 2007.

Highlights include marble fireplaces, a clawfoot tub, and a large backyard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.