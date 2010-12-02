New Canaan neighbour Calls The Police After Helicopter "Crashes" At The Home Of SAC Capital's Kondaris

An employee of SAC Capital and his wife are caught in the middle of a dispute with their neighbours and the New Canaaan, CT police over a helicopter landing.



When Jason Konidaris, who works for Steve Cohen’s SAC Capital, landed in a helicopter at his home a week ago, a neighbour called the police because he or she thought it had crashed.

The neighbour was mistaken. It hadn’t crashed – the helicopter was in fact picking up Kondaris to take him to an unknown destination.

But when the police showed up and questioned Janie Kondaris, Jason’s wife, she had no idea what had happened.

The police are having a field day with this landing. They are charging Janie with a misdeamenor because, they say, she intervened with a police officer.

And the helicopter pilot, Dale Hardy, was also charged. He was issued an infraction for violating a town ordinance requiring pre-arranged clearances for helicopter landings.

One question here is, isn’t that presumptuous of the police to assume Janie knew the helicopter landed? Sure they’re loud, but she may have been asleep, or in a state as delusional as the neighbour who thought the helicopter crashed.

