Hulu's Ex-CEO Wants You To Buy Early Access To Major YouTube Stars' Videos

Jason Kilar had a hit when he built Hulu, a major platform for streaming television shows and movies.

When he left the company and his CEO role about a year ago, he was determined to continue to create. And he has.

Kilar and Rich Tom, who was Hulu’s CTO and also left the company, are introducing Vessel, The Verge reports.

Vessel has a very simple concept: For a fee, you can see your favourite YouTuber’s videos days before anyone else can.

The idea surfaced when Kilar found YouTube was taking about 45% of the ad revenue video creators generated with their content.

According to The Verge, Kilar realises these stars have millions of fans that will “follow them anywhere.” Stars like Bethany Mota and Michelle Phan who have made empires off of their personal brands.

Videos posted to Vessel won’t be available anywhere else for three days and creators are allowed to extend that time.

Vessel will open to the public next year. For now, the platform is collecting a roster of big-name YouTubers who will want to make money by releasing their content early.

How will they make money? The Verge explains, “Vessel says that 1,000 views make the average YouTube star $US2.20; on Vessel, 1,000 views will net $US50. That’s made possible by giving creators 60 per cent of subscription revenues, and 70 per cent of ad revenues.”

You can read more about Vessel here.

