Is Jason Kilar Trying To Get Himself Fired Because Hulu Can't Raise Money?

Photo: Business Insider

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar’s aggressive blog post on “the future of TV” may well get him fired, industry insiders are saying.So why is he doing it?



One theory, floated to us by an industry source, is that Hulu may have tried to raise financing but couldn’t get any — so Kilar is trying to go out with a bang.

We don’t know if this is the case — it could be totally wrong, Hulu declined to comment — but it’s worth considering.

Recall that last December, the WSJ reported that Hulu’s IPO plans were put on hold, at least in part because it doesn’t have long-term, exclusive streaming rights to its shows.

It’s entirely possible that private investors have been just as spooked. It’s not like this is a $25 million Series B that Kilar is trying to raise. Hulu is likely trying to raise hundreds of millions of dollars at a multi-billion valuation.

But without those long-term exclusive contracts, Hulu has a much weaker position. And the networks’ best interests right now are probably NOT to give Hulu those contracts, even though Kilar says Hulu ads can make more money per stream than TV ads.

So if the networks won’t commit to Hulu — especially the way Kilar wants to run it, without bending to its owners’ legacy business concerns — why on earth would investors?

