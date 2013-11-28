Jason Kidd's Relieved Reaction To The Nets' Win Was Priceless

Jason Kidd finally caught a break yesterday during the Brooklyn Nets 102-100 win over the Raptors and he couldn’t have been more relieved.

The Nets are a lackluster 4-10 this season so any win must feel good. With the Nets on a five-game losing streak and questions circulating about his job security, this win was necessary.

The Nets survived in the finals seconds and Kidd could not be happier:

