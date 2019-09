Jason Kidd retired today after 19 years in the NBA. For the past several years, Kidd has been bald, but there was a time when he had a head full of hair.



And for a brief stint of time in 2000, he dyed that hair bright blonde. It was… cute.

Tom Hauck/Getty ImagesWe prefer a bald Kidd:

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

