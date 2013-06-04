Jason Kidd Retires

New York Knicks guard Jason Kidd has retired after 19 years in the NBA.



He’s leaving money on the table.

Kidd still had two years on his contract, but after a disappointing playoffs where he looked overmatched against younger opponents, he has decided to hang it up.

Here’s his statement (via Alan Hahn):

“My time in professional basketball has been an incredible journey, but one that must come to an end after 19 years. As I reflect on my time with the four teams I represented in the NBA, I look back fondly at every season and thank each and every one of my teammates and coaches that joined me on the court.”

