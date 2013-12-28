Devastating Report Makes Jason Kidd Sound Like A Disaster As Coach Of Brooklyn Nets

By far the most expensive team in the NBA with a $101,291,208 payroll, the Brooklyn Nets were already a huge disappointment when they limped to a 9-19 record.

Now it looks like things are getting worse, as rookie coach and former star player Jason Kidd is losing control of the locker room, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Nets had tried to be supportive of Kidd, but patience is running low on the belief he can deliver the structure and organisation desperately needed. As the Nets have devolved into chaos, Kidd has increasingly isolated himself within the locker room and organisation, sources told Yahoo Sports. From management to players, Kidd has shown an inability to manage crisis and keep the respect of his players.

What’s more, Wojnarowski’s sources say that the players knew the supposed success of Kidd’s “simplified defence” was “nonsense”; that players say they don’t understand their roles; that the coaching staff pleaded with Kidd not to demote assistant coach Lawrence Frank and that they’re not sure how to survive without him.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard this about Kidd either.

One NBA scout ripped him apart in November and said he was utterly dependent on his assistants, and that was before he demoted Frank.

Kidd’s most famous coaching moment was trying to delay the game by spilling soda on the court and earning himself a $US50,000 fine.

Admittedly, Nets have dealt with injuries including the season-ending broken foot of center Brook Lopez, but this sounds like a disaster.

Grantland’s Bill Simmons writes on Twitter that he keeps hearing that “a big stickler for the Nets vets with Kidd is that he doesn’t work hard.“

Simmons also writes, however, that “Nets will fire [general manager] Billy King before they fire Kidd. He’s the one who hired Kidd and made all these trades. Kidd will be the no. 2 fall guy.”

Of course the Nets would not have such a high payroll or, perhaps, even a new stadium in Brooklyn if the team had not become the vanity project of mega billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov — and no one knows how he will deal with this unexpected delay to his championship plans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.