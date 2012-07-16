Jason Kidd Was Arrested For DWI In The Hamptons This Weekend

@realjasonkidd



Just days after signing a three-year, $9.5 million contract with the Knicks, Jason Kidd was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated over the weekend.Kidd allegedly lost control of his Cadillac Escalade early Sunday and struck a telephone pole in Southampton, New York, according to ESPN.

Kidd was charged with a misdemeanour DWI, and released Sunday.

He was leaving a charity function to benefit a foundation of singer Ne-Yo, and crashed not far from his home.

In a statement from Ed Burke, Jr., Kidd’s attorney, Jason is pleading not guilty to the DWI.

“Jason was involved in a single vehicle accident on his way back home from a charity function last night. He suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. Jason has pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge and awaits further court proceedings.”

