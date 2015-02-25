Married couple Jason Jones and Samantha Bee leaving 'The Daily Show' for their own new show

Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, a married couple who both acted as correspondents on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” are leaving Comedy Central after their untitled family comedy got picked up by TBS.

Jones announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday:

For 9 & 1/2 years, I have worked at one of the greatest TV shows of all time. But…It is time for me to go.1/2

— Jason Jones (@jonesinforjason) February 24, 2015

That said, I am ecstatic to announce that I’m about to make another great show over @tbsveryfunny2/2

— Jason Jones (@jonesinforjason) February 24, 2015

The new TBS comedy, in which Jones will star, has been given a 10-episode series order.

The husband-and-wife duo will executive produce the series, with Jones starring.

“The series, described as an honest and darkly comedic look at family, follows a couple and their two kids on a road trip to Florida,” reports Variety. The show is inspired by their own family road trips.

Production is set to begin this summer, and the series is set to debut in late 2015.

The timing of the series order comes just after Jon Stewart announced his own departure from “The Daily Show” earlier this month.

Bee and Jones’ names had previously been thrown in the ring as potential replacements for Jon Stewart.

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.