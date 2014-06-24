A Florida Man Was Busted For Allegedly Using A Cell Phone Jammer To Stop People From Using Their Phones While Driving

60-year-old Jason Humphreys of Seffner, Florida allegedly operated a cell phone jammer out of his car on his commute to and from work every day for two years and was finally caught for doing so, reports Mail Online.

Sure, Humphreys kept other drivers off the phone, but the FCC got involved when MetroPCS, a prepaid wireless service owned by T-Mobile, reported regular disturbances to its cellular towers between Seffner and Tampa. They set up to find the cause and did so successfully — strong wideband signals coming Humphreys’s car.

Law enforcement pulled him over and found the device hidden underneath a seat cover in Humphreys’s car.

A police spokesperson said, “[Humphreys] indicated on the day that we stopped him that he was pretty much fed up with watching cell phone usage while people were driving.”

There is no Florida law against speaking on your cell phone while driving. He faces a $US48,000 fine for the alleged infraction.

