Stunning Aerial Photos Of Florida's Famous Amusement Parks

It’s one thing to experience Florida’s amusement parks from the ground — crowds, noise, and all.
Photographer Jason Hawkes gives us another perspective, looking at Universal Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Sea World, and other Orlando-area amusement parks from above.
London-based Hawkes, who has specialised in aerial photography for more than 20 years, shared some photos from his collection with us. Photo captions are in his own words.
Aimed at young children, Seuss Landing has many themed attractions including the 'One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish' ride which has a musical riddle that you can solve to avoid getting wet.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of the main attractions in the Universal Orlando theme park in Florida. People travel from all over the world to experience the magic.
Visitors at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter go on a tour through Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, a wizarding village.
Based on the cartoon character, Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls is one of Universal Orlando's original rides.
The Incredible Hulk roller coaster can be found in the Islands of Adventure part of Universal Orlando. With its unique launch system the ride reaches 40 mph in approximately two seconds.
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park is a popular feature of the Walt Disney World Resort. Here you will find the world's largest outdoor wave pool.
Blizzard Beach at the Walt Disney World Resort is the sister park to Typhoon Lagoon. Designed to look like a ski resort, this snowy water park has an array of winter themed rides.
Catastrophe Canyon is part of the studio backlot tour of Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. This part of the tour simulates a disaster scene in a film.
The Sandy White Beach at the Disney Typhoon Lagoon water park is the perfect place to rest and relax, with plenty of hammocks and lounge chairs available.
The most visited water park in the world, Typhoon Lagoon is home to many different rides, a wave pool and a shark reef.
In addition to the exciting rides, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon also features a lazy river and lots of tropical lounge areas for a more relaxed experience.
The shark reef at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park gives guests the opportunity to swim with stingrays, sharks and tropical fish.
One of the biggest rides at Orlando's Wet 'n Wild water park, Mach 5 has three side-by-side flumes which fall a total of 1700 feet.
Blastaway Beach, located at the popular water park Wet 'n Wild in Orlando, is a new attraction with 15 slides and two pools.
Aquatica Orlando is a huge water park with a wide range of rides including Walkabout Waters, a colourful fortress with slides and ladders.
The whale and dolphin stadium is one of the main attractions at SeaWorld Orlando and is home to the Blue Horizons theatrical show featuring dolphins, birds and acrobats.
Designed to look like a manta ray, the Manta roller coaster is a fast paced ride at SeaWorld Orlando.
The Shamu SeaWorld show is world famous and features a majestic performance by the park's killer whales.
Owned by SeaWorld, Discovery Cove is a park where guests can swim with dolphins and interact with other marine animals including tropical fish and rays.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.