Stunning Aerial Photos Of Florida's Famous Amusement Parks

It’s one thing to experience Florida’s amusement parks from the ground — crowds, noise, and all.



Photographer Jason Hawkes gives us another perspective, looking at Universal Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Sea World, and other Orlando-area amusement parks from above.

London-based Hawkes, who has specialised in aerial photography for more than 20 years, shared some photos from his collection with us. Photo captions are in his own words.

