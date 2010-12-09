Twitter's VP Of Product Is Out: Did He Get Pushed Aside When Dick Costolo Took Over?

Photo: Joi Ito via Flickr (cc)

Jason Goldman, Twitter‘s long-time VP of Product, announced his resignation today on stage at the Le Web conference in Paris.Goldman’s official reason for leaving is that he needed a break.



He specifically said that he isn’t leaving to start something new, and that he’s not leaving to join Facebook or Google. (Didn’t say anything about SimpleGeo, Instagram, or any other hot SF startups!)

But it seems likely that Goldman’s influence was reduced when Dick Costolo became CEO in October and former Twitter CEO Ev Williams stepped down to take over product development. So that seems like it could have helped push Goldman to leave.

Of course, let us know if you have more details: [email protected] Anonymity guaranteed.

