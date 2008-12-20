Jason Goldberg Sells SocialMedian For $4 Million

Former Jobster CEO Jason Goldberg sold SocialMedian, the social news startup he founded last year, to German social network Xing for $4 million and a earnout worth as much as $3.5 million.



In March, SocialMedian announced a seed round from the Washington Post’s interactive division.

TechCrunch reported the deal first, we’re told. We saw it on PaidContent, which has details:

Goldberg will be moving to Hamburg, Germany, and join Xing in the newly created position of VP of Applications Platform. Xing is a lot like LinkedIn, and has been hugely ambitious in its expansion over the last year or so, and will likely use Socialmedian to help expand its professional services for users. This also helps it guard against LinkedIn and Facebook’s own international expansion.

