Jason Dufner Wins The PGA Championship!

Jason Dufner won the 2013 PGA Championship with a nearly perfect final round to outplay Jim Furyk and win by two strokes.

Dufner went 26 straight holes without a bogey before the streak ended on the 17th hole of the final round. However, Furyk, who was just two strokes behind at the time, missed an opportunity to cut the lead when he also bogeyed the 17th hole.

Dufner may have sealed his win on the 16th hole when his approach shot rolled back to within one foot of the hole …

Furyk also birdied the hole but was unable to cut into the lead. Later, when Dufner bogeyed the final two holes, Furyk couldn’t take advantage with a pair of bogeys of his own.

The win is the first major championship for Dufner. Prior to this win, his best finish was tied for fourth at the U.S. Open this year and in 2012.

Here are Dufner’s final two putts to win the PGA Championship …

