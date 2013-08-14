Jason Dufner And His Wife Had Mini-Golf And Corn Hole At Their Wedding

Jason Dufner is becoming something of a cult hero after

his big win at the PGA Championship.

The 36-year-old Southerner played the tournament with his signature lip of chewing tobacco, and after he sealed the deal on the 18th hole he gave his wife Amanda a little pat on the butt as he walked off the green.

It was immortalised in this photo:

His everyman status has only strengthened as his popularity has grown in the aftermath of his win.

For example, this article in East Alabama Living about the Dufner wedding surfaced today, and it’s great.

Jason and Amanda got engaged on a rooftop bar in New York City in July of 2011.

At their wedding in Auburn, Alabama (where Dufner went to college), they had a cocktail hour at the reception featuring mini golf and corn hole — the backyard drinking game where you try to throw bean bags through a hole in a wooden board.

They are America’s royal couple:

The wedding was officiated by Auburn football chaplain Chette Williams. Amanda, who actually graduated from Alabama in 2010, had two wedding dresses made — one for the service and another for the reception, which she says had “a Miami club vibe for the night.”

These two are the best:

