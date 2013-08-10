Jason Dufner Ties Record For Lowest Score In A Major To Take The Lead At The PGA Championship

Jason Dufner became the 24th player in history to shoot a 63 in a major and now holds a 1-shot lead over Matt Kuchar at the PGA Championship.

Dufner had a putt on the 18th hole to break the record for lowest round ever in a major, but his 12-foot putt came up short (see GIF below).

Dufner’s day got off to a great start when he eagled from the fairway on the second hole and he never cooled off. He birdied two of the next three holes to shoot a 4-under, 31 on the front nine.

His score is also a course record at the Oak Hill Country Club.

The low score is not a complete surprise. The Oak Hill course played easy today as Dufner was the 16th player in the clubhouse with a score under par. Several other players on the course also have a good shot at shooting in the 60s.

Here is the putt that would have broken the record…

