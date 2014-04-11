Jason Dufner Is In Danger Of Missing The Cut At The Masters After A Horrific 4-Hole Stretch

Jason Dufner looked like he was putting together a solid first round of The Masters until he went 7-over on the first four holes of the back-9 to fall out of contention already.

Starting with the tenth hole, Dufner went double-bogey, bogey, par, quadruple-bogey.

That’s right. Dufner had a nine on the par-5 13th hole.

Dufner missed the green with his approach shot and then hit the ball all the way through the green on his next shot and nearly into the water.

His fifth shot landed on the green but then rolled back into the water. From there he got on the green and 2-putted for a quadruple-bogey.

Dufner is now 7-over par and in real danger of missing the cut.

Last year, players at 5-over or worse failed to make the cut. Two years ago the cut-line was 6-over.

