Why Jason Dufner Is Golf's Newest Cult Hero

After winning his first major, Jason Dufner is the newest sensation in golf.
Part of the attraction for sports fans is Dufner comes off as a guy they can relate to — he’s the guy that weekend golfers want to be.
Dufner is a beer drinking athlete with a little extra weight who just enjoys what he is doing even if he’s a little shy to the attention.
Oh yeah, there’s also his wife Amanda. Together, they are golf’s newest sweetheart couple.
Dufner became an internet sensation when Keegan Bradley posted the original Dufnering picture on Twitter
Haha I don't know what to say. This is the best picture ever. #duffdaddy pic.twitter.com/PEcFuNP0UH
-- Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) March 28, 2013
A little #dufnering with my new @NTrecovery pants as I watch some NCAA hoops. This Duke vs Mich St going to be good pic.twitter.com/cORJe1DfFy
-- Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) March 30, 2013
And after winning his first major he created another internet storm when he patted Amanda on the rear on national television
Is this the @JasonDufner photo of the week? (Via Amanda Dufner on Instagram) #PGATOUR >> pic.twitter.com/UrGPXW2rMk
-- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 13, 2013
via The Dan Patrick Show
And he cemented his everyman status by figuring out how many beers can fit into the Wanamaker Trophy (43)
Before his stardom, Dufner was a walk-on at Auburn where he won three tournaments and today he remains a huge Auburn fan
My last tweet was referring to this headcover pic.twitter.com/0F5rtCu6
-- Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) July 7, 2012
Dufner looked like he was going to win his first major in 2011 when he held a 5 stroke lead with 4 holes to play. He blew the lead and lost a playoff in heartbreaking fashion.
He also had a shot at the 2012 Masters when he was tied for the lead after 36 holes. He finished 24th.
But three weeks later he finally broke through with his first win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans where the victory beads looked natural on him
The U.S. lost the 2012 Ryder Cup, but Dufner went 3-1 and he was starting to be recognised as one of the best golfers in the world
Jason Dufner, many years and two chins ago, with Dan Marino. Classic. pic.twitter.com/gjFSmBHlkV
-- Steve Elling (@EllingYelling) August 9, 2013
Even though he looks like he never shows emotion, he still occasionally shows a lighter side like this commercial with his wife for PGA Tour apparel
