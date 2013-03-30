Pro Golfer Looks Miserable At A Charity Event, Gets Hilariously Mocked By Other Golfers

Yesterday Jason Dufner went to a charity event for the Salesmanship Youth & Family centres outside Dallas.



While he was meeting with the kids, someone at the event snapped this embarrassing photo of him slumped on the ground, and Deadspin got hold of it:

After that, a meme was launched: Duferning. It’s like Tebowing or planking, and it involves slumping yourself against a wall and looking sad.

Keegan Bradley got it going on Twitter, and a bunch of other golfers posted their own “Duferning” photos.

Dufner explained himself on Twitter, “What can I say, I was tired, my back hurt from sitting on the floor, and we were talking about relaxation and focusing.”

But that didn’t stop his fellow pros from mocking him.

Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Dustin Johnson:

Luke Donald:

Luke DonaldRickie Fowler:

Bubba Watson:

Rory McIlroy

