Video captures Jason Derulo in a physical altercation with 2 men after someone yelled, ‘Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch!’

Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo was seen on video in an altercation at a Las Vegas hotel Tuesday.

In the video, a man shouted at Derulo, saying, “Hey Usher! Fuck you, bitch!”

Derulo was not arrested or cited.

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo is accused of attacking two men on Tuesday morning in a hotel in Las Vegas after they allegedly cursed at him and called him “Usher,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Insider in a statement.

The two men chose not to press charges and the 32-year-old singer was not cited or arrested, the Las Vegas police added.

In video of the incident, part of which was posted by TMZ, Derulo appears to knock over two retractable stanchions and run towards a person who yelled “Hey Usher! Fuck you, bitch!” at the ARIA Hotel.

A person appears to shout, “Don’t touch my boy,” according to video of the event, and Derulo appears to punch a man in the face and tackle him. Several people appear to attempt to break up the altercation.

A representative for Derulo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. MGM Resorts International — of which ARIA Hotel is a subsidiary — declined to comment.

Have a news tip? Reach out to this reporter at [email protected].