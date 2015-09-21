Jason Day is the world's number one golfer

Jason Day celebrates with the winner’s trophy after the Final Round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club. Photo: Jamie Squire/ Getty.

Jason Day has won the BMW Championship in Illinois and become golf’s world number one.

Day won the event six strokes ahead of second-placed Daniel Berger, after closing out his tournament at Conway Farms with a two-under-par 69 to finish at 22-under 262.

The victory sees Day, 27, move ahead of number two Rory McIlroy and American Jordan Spieth to the top of the world rankings, becoming the third Australian to do so after Greg Norman and Adam Scott. He’s the youngest Australian world number one by more than three years.

The championship is his fourth win in his past six starts, making him just the fifth man in history to win four times or more in the span of six events. Tom Weiskopf, Nick Price, Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods are the others to have done so. He’s also won a major this year, taking out the PGA Championship in August. He’s earned more than $10.5 million in prizemoney alone this year.

Day said the determination to be number one was driving him and his team to win.

“I felt a lot of pressure over the last few days. Yesterday and today had to be the toughest rounds of golf I had to play in my entire life,” he said.

