Jason Day just became the first player to shoot 20-under par to win a golf major

MARANA, AZ – FEBRUARY 23: Jason Day of Australia smiles during the final round of the World Golf Championships – Accenture Match Play Championship at The Golf Club at Dove Mountain on February 23, 2014 in Marana, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Australia golfer Jason Day has won his first major tournament with a three-shot win over Jordan Spieth at the US PGA Championships.

The 27-year-old from Queensland broke the record for the most shots under par to win a major, making 20-under 268. It’s taken 15 years for Tiger Woods’ 19-under record at the British Open in 2000 to fall.

David Toms still holds the record for the least amount of strokes, 265 in the 2001 PGA Championship.

Day becomes the fifth Australian to win the PGA Championship behind Steve Elkington in 1995, Wayne Grady in 1990, David Graham, 1979 and Jim Ferrier, 1947. Eleven Australians have now won a golfing major. The last before Day was Adam Scott at the 2013 US Masters.

“Together with all Australian golfers, I congratulate Jason on his first Major title,” said Brian Thorburn, CEO of the PGA of Australia.

“Jason’s form this year has indicated a big win was imminent and he has worked tirelessly to accomplish a victory of this type.”

“It was a wonderful moment for Australian golf to see this long awaited dream finally achieved and award our sport another Major champion.”

Day became the youngest player in 2007, at 19 years and seven months to win a Nationwide Tour Event. He earned his PGA tour card in 2008 and recorded his first victory in 2010.

He’s finished runner-up in two Majors – the US Open in 2011 and 2013 – and fourth in this year’s British Open just last month. 2015 has been his best year on the PGA tour, with seven top-10 finishes taking him to a No 5 world ranking.

