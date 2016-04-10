Jason Day sank a 70-foot putt to save his round and get back into contention at the Masters

Jason Day was in danger of dropping a stroke and falling six strokes behind Jordan Spieth when he hit back-to-back incredible shots — including a 70-foot putt — to not only save his round but to get back into contention at the Masters.

Day entered the 14th hole at 2-under on the day after sinking a long birdie putt on No. 13. He was five strokes by Spieth, but hit his drive way left and into the trees. At this point, it looked like Day would be lucky to get through the hole with a bogey.

Instead, he managed to land his second shot on the green. He still had 70 feet to the hole. But that is no big deal for the world’s No. 1 golfer.





Instead of being six strokes back, Day managed a birdie and was now four back, jumping up to a tie for fourth place.

Here is what the three shots looked like on the shot tracker.

