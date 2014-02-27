On The First Day Of Sales, Jason Collins Had The Best-Selling Jersey In The NBA

The NBA’s senior vice president for licensing and business affairs called interest in Brooklyn Nets no. 98 Jason Collins jerseys “unprecedented” in an interview with the New York Times.

Collins signed a 10-day contract with the Nets and on Sunday became the first openly-gay player in the NBA.

During his first game with the Nets, Collins wore no. 46. However, he is expected to switch to his more familiar no. 98, in honour of Matthew Shepard, a gay student who was murdered in 1998.

Demand for Collins’ jersey began immediately after the Nets announced the signing on Sunday. However, the jersey was not available for sale until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Collins’ jersey was the top-selling jersey on the NBA’s website according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

Barry Baum, a Nets executive told the New York Times that it is unusual for the NBA to sell jerseys for a player on a 10-day contract, as teams typically wait to see if the player is signed for the remainder of the season.

