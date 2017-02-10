'What she did here was wrong, wrong, wrong': Oversight chairman requests ethics review of Kellyanne Conway

The Republican and Democratic heads of the House Committee On Oversight and Government Reform filed a letter on Thursday requesting the independent government watchdog begin a review of President Donald Trump’s counselor following her endorsement of Ivanka Trump’s fashion line.

In a letter to the Office of Government Ethics, Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Elijah Cummings wrote that they had “extremely serious concerns” that Kellyanne Conway violated federal ethics rules when she appeared on Fox News on Thursday and explicitly endorsed Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, which was dropped by Nordstrom after the retailer claimed the sales were slow.

“Conway’s statements from the White House using her official title could appear to constitute an explicit endorsement, and advertisement for Ivanka Trump’s personal business activities,” the ranking members wrote.

The letter continued: “We request you review Conway’s statements and act promptly based on the basis of your findings. We also ask you to report back to the committee with your recommendations for disciplinary action, if warranted.”

In a corresponding tweet, Chaffetz condemned Conway’s endorsement:

The letter permitted the OGE to review Conway’s conduct for a potential ethics violation and recommend a punishment, including “reprimand, suspension, demotion, or dismissal.”

The letter also acknowledged that there was a likely conflict of interest, as the president would enforce any recommended disciplinary action. Trump himself slammed Nordstrom on Wednesday for dropping his daughter’s line.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Conway dismissed Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka Trump’s line.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would say. I hate shopping — I’m going to buy stuff today,” Conway said.

“It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it,” Conway added. “I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

What she did was wrong, wrong, wrong. Here is our bi-partisan letter to the White House and OGE. #Donteverdothis https://t.co/zqeYhcttMB

— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) February 9, 2017

