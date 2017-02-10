'DO YOUR JOB!': Crowd repeatedly shouts down House Oversight chairman in raucous town hall meeting

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Republican head of the House Oversight Committee, faced a rowdy audience during a town-hall meeting near Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday night.

Chaffetz, who represents Utah’s 3rd congressional district, took questions on several topics inside a high school auditorium that was filled to capacity, several media outlets reported.

Attendees challenged him on Obamacare, energy policy, and Planned Parenthood — but the audience grew increasingly restless and raucous whenever the discussion turned toward recent controversies roiling the White House.

Chaffetz, who famously grilled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in hearings over her use of a private email server, was grilled by angry constituents Thursday night. Some of them asked why he had not challenged President Donald Trump’s alleged conflicts of interest surrounding his private business empire.

One woman in the audience asked Chaffetz, “Where do you draw the line?”

“Everyone has to comply with the law,” Chaffetz said. “You’re really not going to like this part. The president under the law is exempt from the conflict of interest laws.”

The crowd booed and began chanting, “Do your job.”

Watch the moment below:

Here’s a crowd outside the event chanting “Your last term.”

The meeting happened on the same day Chaffetz rebuked White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump’s retail products during a Fox News interview, potentially violating government ethics rules.

While protesters outside the event held signs blasting Chaffetz, people inside repeatedly shouted him down, forcing Chaffetz several times to plead with the crowd to come to order. CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said in a tweet that the mood in the room was one of “anger and frustration.”

Cong Chaffetz Town Hall crowd chanting “Do your job!” He’s having a hard time answering over crowd noise @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/gO0BXybGy5

— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.