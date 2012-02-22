Oakland Raiders QB Jason Campbell Called Off His Wedding Just Hours Before The Ceremony This Weekend

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia Commons

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell was supposed to marry his girlfriend of almost seven years this weekend, but it never happened.The rumour is, Campbell stood up his fiance, Jenny Montes, just hours before the ceremony was supposed to begin, according to VIBE Vixen.



Kate Longworth, a reporter for CSN, tweeted that she spoke with Campbell and he said it was a mutual decision to call off the wedding.

They may want to take this wedding website that now says they’ve been married for three days and is getting some interesting comments in the guestbook:

