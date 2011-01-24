Jason Calacanis Starts Promoting Mahalo 4.0 "Pivot"

Jason Calacanis is launching “Mahalo 4.0” on Tuesday, he just said on Quora, “our pivot from human-powered search to……. :-)”.



In other words, Mahalo, his startup, is shifting focus again.

To what? Good question.

He already tried “human” search, Wikipedia, and Q&A. A while ago, he was enamoured with creating video content, thus another startup he helped start and fund, a web video network called “This Week In.”

What’s next? More video? Social gaming? Check-ins and badges?

We’ll find out more about Mahalo 4.0 soon. But whatever it is, it’s going to require hiring 100 more people in 2011 (taking Mahalo north of 200 employees) and doubling its real estate in LA, according to Calacanis’ Quora post.

Here’s that Quora post in full. The question was, “Is Mahalo.com a cashflow positive business? If it isn’t profitable, when should it become profitable?”

Here’s Calacanis’ answer:

We don’t talk about our revenue, but we have 105 folks and we are hiring another 100 in 2011 and we just doubled our space in LA from 10k to almost 20k square feet.

that should tell you something.

on Tuesday we launch mahalo 4.0 and our pivot from human-powered search to……. :-)

