Jason Calacanis Sows Seeds Of Reconciliation With Mark Zuckerberg

Jason Calacanis’s latest email/post gets in another bunch of shots at Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, including the story of how the pair had an awkward encounter at the D conference. Jason has been Mark’s harshest and most visible critic over the past few months, so it’s not hard to believe the encounter was strained.



At the end of the email, however, Jason extended an olive branch.

In another month, we suspect that Jason and Mark will have come to an understanding and Jason’s public position on Mark will morph into admiration for all Facebook has accomplished and a conviction that Mark is not, in fact, evil, but just prickly and awkward and misunderstood.

Here’s my open letter to Mark on how he can rebuild trust, and what it would take for me to be an active Facebook user.

Mark,

Nice seeing you at the conference. It was very nice of you to come

over and say hello. Since I’m now getting career death-threats from

folks in your camp, perhaps we can work settle this?

You heard what the Godfather, Steve Jobs, said at the conference.

Let’s settle this.

Here are five simple things you can do to make yourself, and Facebook,

more trustworthy…

