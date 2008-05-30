Jason Calacanis: Poker Ace With A Twitter Problem

We were told that Mahalo founder and poker player/problem gambler Jason Calacanis (SA 100 #76) would have his PDA confiscated in advance of last night’s private poker game at the D conference — apparently there was dismay that Jason had Twittered about his exploits on Tuesday night. Conclusion: odds of getting Jason away from Twitter are very, very low.



Wednesday night/Thursday morning’s updates:

Approx 11pm: Poker game starting up… Will keep u posted

Approx 11pm: Won first two hands….

Approx 2am: rumour/prediction at D poker table: netflix to get bought by apple or msft. Thinking is 2m customers to boost online/offline movie service. (Note to Jason: Multiply by four — Netflix has 8 million subs –Ed)

Approx 2am: Was down to 200, just more than doubled up…

Last post:

Photo: Will Pate

