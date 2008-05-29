Jason Calacanis: Poker Ace Or Problem Gambler?

We heard about — but were definitely not invited to — a big hitters’ poker game at D Tuesday night. How big? Got us: We do know a private dealer was brought in for the event, if that means anything to you. We imagine something out of the Sopranos, except featuring Web 2.0 execs instead of made men.



Jason Calacanis was invited, and can’t resist sharing the details. Or at least some of them, via Twitter:

But strangely, we haven’t gotten a poker update since, except that the game lasted past 3am pacific time. Jason, let us know – how’d you make out?

Update: Jason tells us (and the world) that he ended up $960 ahead. Round 2 is tonight, we hear.

