Jason Calacanis On Bill Wilson: "The Founders Are Thankful"

Weblogs Inc. founder Jason Calacanis just emailed us to weigh on Bill Wilson’s departure from AOL.



“Bill did an excellent job protecting and growing the Weblogs Inc. brands, and for that the founders are thankful to him for his service and giri.”

For those of you who don’t speak Japanese, here’s what Giri means, according to Wikipedia:

“Giri is a Japanese value roughly corresponding to “duty“, “obligation“, or even “burden of obligation” in English, but one with a far more pervasive influence on the Japanese world view and culture than its English equivalent. It is defined as “to serve one’s superiors with a self-sacrificing devotion” by Namiko Abe.”

