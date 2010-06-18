Jason Calacanis: OK, Fine, Here's What I Really Think Of TechCrunch And Mike Arrington

A few months ago, TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington threw his TechCrunch50 conference business partner Jason Calacanis under the bus.



Specifically, he told Jason that TechCrunch no longer wanted his help with TechCrunch50, the pair’s successful startup conference. This led to a divorce settlement in which the two men went their separate ways on the conference front.

Now, Jason is running The Launch Conference and TechCrunch is running TechCrunch Disrupt. And Mike is hinting that he wants to sell TechCrunch.

Today, Jason opens up about all this on Twitter, as well as about how he feels about TechCrunch, Mike, and what he thinks about the breakup.

Given the language Jason uses to describe his view of the events–“double-crossed,” “garbage”–it’s hard to believe that he also regards Mike as a “great leader” and a “great friend.” But that’s what he says.

Jason’s tweets speak for themselves, so we’ll present them with minimal commentary interruption.

The opening volley:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.