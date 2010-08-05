Jason Calacanis Tries To Poach TechCrunch Writer Paul Carr

Last week, Jason announced plans to to hire two people – one of them a “top 25 analysts/writers in the tech/business world” – to help to turn his big email list into a paid “forum” venture, where readers could have civilized discussions.



“The comments on TechCrunch and BusinessInsider are so anonymous, sad and pathetic that they’re comical and depressing at once.”

At Tuesday’s Founder Showcase in Mountain View we got an idea of the kind of guy Jason is looking for when Jason spotted TechCrunch writer Paul Carr in the audience and offered him a job.

“Are you looking for a job, Paul?” Jason asked from onstage. “I can say, more than Mike, I can give you equity. How would you like to be part of a launch?”

Paul, to his credit, politely declined the offer. As Creative Director of TechCrunch TV, Paul has his hands full with supplying fresh content for his (current) employer’s site.

