BREAKING: Calacanis and Carney Nearly Drop Gloves?!

Did something get into Mahalo’s Jason Calacanis and Dealbreaker’s John Carney last night? An eyewitness tells us that the two came close to blows at the tail end of the Mouse fundraiser, with John warning Jason that “I will #&%$!ing drop you to the floor.” Jason didn’t take the bait, though, which we think is a good thing, since he’s a black belt.

For the record, we were within spitting distance of both last night, but once again managed to miss the excitement. We spied John at happy hour following PaidContent’s conference at the Waldorf, and spoke to Jason at the Mouse event at the Puck building for 15 seconds. Neither man seemed spoiling for a fight. Though we will say that a day-long business media conference made us a bit punchy, too.

