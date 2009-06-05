Jason Calacanis: Jimmy Wales Is A Poser

Outside of our Startup 2009 conference, The Deal’s Mary Kathleen Flynn asked Mahalo CEO Jason Calacanis his opinion on the New York startup scene and who he’s impressed with (he likes Tumblr, for one).



One guy he’s not impressed with: Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, who gave up on Wikia search after a year. “That’s not being an entrepreneur, that’s being a poser.”

Of course, the new reinvention of Mahalo is basically Wikipedia for profit. So Jimmy is apparently also an inspiration!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.