Jason Calacanis: It's Not My Fault People Believed My Insane iPad Tweets

Jay Yarow

Kara Swisher swung by Jason Calacanis’s home to talk about his infamous tweets on the eve of the iPad announcement.

Jason says, if you believed the stuff I was tweeting, you don’t pay attention to tech. To achieve the tablet Jason was talking about, it would have had 7 minutes of battery life, weighed 5-10 pounds, and cost over $2,000.

He wasn’t trying to be malicious, he was just having some fun before he went to bed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.