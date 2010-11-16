Jason Calacanis: Here's Why I'm Suing Mike Arrington

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jason Calacanis finally has a response for his former business partner Michael Arrington.Over a week ago, Arrington revealed that Calacanis was suing him and TechCrunch over the dissolution of their joint conference, the TechCrunch50. Arrington’s post was absolutely brutal about Calacanis, filled with unflattering personal details.



The normally outspoken Calacanis was completely silent in response, until moments ago when he sent out an email outlining his take on the case.

Calacanis’s argument comes down to this:

Mike took TechCrunch50 and re-branded it as TechCrunch Disrupt, and a valuable property I created and owned half of became part of a sale to Aol. When I work on a business and create lots of value, it’s just simple fairness that I would be recognised when it is sold.

There’s something to that, but Arrington says the two signed an agreement over the break-up that left both sides free to launch their own conferences. Nothing in Calacanis’s email explains how the sale to AOL changes that.

Calacanis declines to go in to the details, saying “there is little upside to a public discussion of a legal matter.” But — while he goes out of his way to apologise for some of the meaner things he said about Arrington in the past — he did sneak in a passing reference to the failed Crunchpad:

Mike told me over dinner that he didn’t like to sign contracts, and didn’t do so with his Crunchpad partners or me, because it gave him an advantage since a) nothing was documented and b) he’s a lawyer.

