Ex-AOL-honcho Jason Calacanis is apparently hearing the same things we are about the massive axe sharpening at AOL. From Jason’s Twitter feed:



Getting a ton of feedback from AOLers that big big cuts are coming… did I mention Mahalo is hiring!??! :-)

