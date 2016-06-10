Matt Damon returns in the new 'Jason Bourne' trailer to save summer movies

The summer movie season is in a funk at the moment, with recent titles like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” underperforming. So there’s a need for a franchise to step up and prove its worth.

Though “Finding Dory” will bring some light, on the action end you may have to wait until the end of July for a satisfying experience when Matt Damon returns to the Bourne franchise with “Jason Bourne” (in theatres July 29).

The latest trailer shows that Damon will be kicking some major butt. Hollywood hopes that will lead to a late-summer rebound at the box office.

Watch the trailer here:

You have no idea who you’re dealing with. This July, Matt Damon is #JasonBourne.https://t.co/49DkZZdaBZ

— #JasonBourne (@jasonbourne) June 7, 2016

