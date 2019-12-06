Jason Biggs says his biggest career regret was passing on 'How I Met Your Mother,' and 11 more things you didn't know

Amira Dughri/Halfway Crooks Entertainment Jason Biggs celebrates the launch of Mucinex Nighshift in New York City.

Jason Biggs partnered with Mucinex for The Wake Up Human Debateto celebrate the launch of the brand’s newest product, Mucinex Nightshift.

He answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about the TV role he regrets passing on, the last show he binged, and how he copes with cold and flu season as a dad of two.

Jason Biggs teamed up with Mucinex to help launch the brand’s latest product, Mucinex Nightshift, at an event held in the Oculus in New York City.

While promoting the partnership, the 41-year-old “American Pie” and “Orange Is the New Black” star answered 12 rapid-fire questions for Insider, in which he told us all about why he loves Christmas more than any other holiday, who he’d want to be stranded with on a deserted island, and how he copes with cold and flu season.

1. Is there a role you missed out on that you still regret?

Yes. I passed on “How I Met Your Mother” and at the time I was doing some other things, doing some movies. I wasn’t quite ready to take that leap to do something like that, that was going to be a big commitment and boy do I regret it. That was a big mistake and I wish I could go back and tell my 23-year-old self, “You must take that job.”

2. Have you ever been starstruck? Who was it and what happened?

Yes. Sports players. I usually get starstruck meeting sports heroes of mine. I met Joe Namath a couple of years ago and I literally was walking with Jenny [Mollen, Biggs’ wife] and I was like, “Excuse me,” and I just left her and she was like, “Where is he going?” I went right up to Mr. Namath and I said, “Hey I’m a really big fan, love you,” and I left. Jenny was like, “Who are you?” I work with famous people, this is my world and I don’t do that.

3. What’s the last show you binged?

“Fleabag.”Jenny and I watch “Fleabag.” Boom, Boom, two seasons. Knock them out in a couple of days. Well, a couple days is a lie. Binging in our house is like one episode every four nights because of the kids. I’d say three out of four nights we’re exhausted and have to go right to bed and on the fourth night it’s like, “Can we watch ‘Fleabag’ again?” And so we binge, but it’s a slow binge in our house.

Amira Dughri/Halfway Crooks Entertainment Jason Biggs joins ‘Mr. Mucus’ to celebrate the launch of Mucinex Nightshift in New York City.

4. Where’s the weirdest place you’ve had to be at for work?

Besides the middle of the Oculus? [Biggs was appearing at NYC’s iconic building at time he answered our questions] It’s weird insofar as it was wild and crazy and not common. I shot a movie in the middle of Times Square, at night. Obviously we couldn’t close it, so it was in the middle of Times Square, in the middle of the craziness, the tourists, the whole thing. And I just remember – and I was young – and I just remember being there and going, “I feel like I am in the centre of the world right now. I am in a movie, I am filming and this is so weird.” It was very cool.

5. Favourite holiday?

Christmas. I love it. Especially now with kids. Now I get to do it all over again with them and it’s the best.

6. If you’re gonna be stranded on an island with one person, who would they be?

It would be Jenny. You know, it’s hard to answer because of the kids so I either have to assume that I haven’t had kids yet so I will go back in time and pretend that this question is before I had kids. Or, I guess I’ll take Jenny but then we’ll have to reproduce again and make more kids.

7. If you had to be on a reality TV show, which one would you be in?

“The Bachelorette.” I would rather be on “The Bachelorette” competing for the girl and I would win, obviously. Or I’d be the bachelor, where I would get to decide who I want.

8. If you were an animal, what would you be?

I would be a cheetah, so I could run from Jenny as far and as quickly as possible when I needed to.

9. Curly fries or waffle fries?

Curly fries.

10. Favourite season?

Fall. Now, although it’s not really fall anymore. Those three days in New York when it’s actually autumn are the happiest I am. It’s the best. The sweaters, the smell of the first fire. You don’t know where it’s coming from. You walk through the West Village and you’re like, “Someone’s burning a fire, and I love it.” I’m here for it.

Amira Dughri/Halfway Crooks Entertainment Mucinex launches Nightshift with Jason Biggs in New York City.

11. How do you deal with cold and flu season? How do you cope when you get sick?

I try to prepare. For me the biggest issue is stress. When I’m stressed, I am incredibly vulnerable to getting sick. My immune system is compromised in a very real way so I try to do things to help my stress levels.

For example, working out. I try to put the phone down a couple of times a day and sort of try to meditate, just kind of clear the noise, because I find that the phone stresses me out more than anything these days. This is how I try and prepare myself but at the end of the day I have two kids, so it’s almost unavoidable – I end up getting sick anyway.

And so, now that I have something like Mucinex Nightshift to help me relieve my symptoms at night and allow me to wake up and feel like I’m “human” again – because the kids don’t care if I’m sick. They wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning and I have to go. I don’t have the luxury anymore of sleeping in and wasting my day and streaming Netflix and chilling out and eating soup, I gotta get up and go. So, Mucinex Nightshift is kind of awesome.

12. Tell us a bit about why you partnered with Mucinex.

You know, I have been a fan of Mucinex for a long time, I am actually on Mucinex right now, and I’m not kidding. I’m on the sinus stuff, because my sinuses have been shot, but I’ve been taking it for a few years.

So, for me this is a really organic partnership because I do use the products, I love their products. My kids use their products, they use the Children’s Mucinex melts. So, the fact that they have a new product that’s on the market that’s going to help relieve my symptoms at night so I can wake up feeling human and actually attack the day is kind of brilliant and I’m excited about it so that’s why I decided to partner with them.

