Jason Biggs Is In Trouble With Nickelodeon For Vulgar RNC Tweets

“American Pie” star Jason Biggs is voicing Leonardo in Nickelodeon’s upcoming, animated re-boot of the popular “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series.But Biggs’ recent tweets have been anything but kid-friendly and the PG network is not pleased–especially after they encouraged their Twitter followers to also follow the actor’s account, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



During the Republican National Convention, Biggs tweeted:

Soon after the controversial tweet was fired off, Biggs, and Nickelodeon, came under fire from parenting groups and conservative bloggers for the vulgar words–prompting the network to release this statement:

Nickelodeon does not support or condone the use of graphic or vulgar language on any of our platforms. It was our mistake to link from our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles twitter feed to Jason’s personal twitter account, and we quickly corrected our error. We also insisted Jason use better judgment and discretion in public communications while affiliated with our brand.

Biggs has since been called a “disgusting pig” by Fox News host Megyn Kelly. She went so far as to question why he had not been fired, especially since this is not his first Twitter outburst.

Looks like Biggs better clean up his act or it’s bye, bye, Mr. American Pie.

