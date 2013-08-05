Jason Bateman, Ed Helms, And Jason Sudeikis Star In Mumford & Sons Music Video

YouTube screenshot Ed Helms and Jason Bateman have a little bromance fun with their Mumford & Sons roles.

The newest Mumford & Sons music video features Jason Bateman, Ed Helms, and “Saturday Night Live” alumni Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte parodying the band in all their bearded, banjo-playing, hipster glory.

The “Hopeless Wanderer,” off the Babel album, has picked up more than 230,000 views since it was uploaded to YouTube Sunday night.

In the video, the comedians — wearing vests, suspenders, and facial hair — rock out on dusty dirt paths and in a dimly lit barn. There are tears, booze, and a makeout scene.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

