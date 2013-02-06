HOUSE OF THE DAY: Arrested Development's Jason Bateman Buys A $3 Million Fixer-Upper In Beverly Hills

Photo: Trulia/Wikipedia

Actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, have paid $3 million for the former estate of the late actor Ernest Borgnine, according to Trulia.The five-bedroom home is on a secluded cul-de-sac above Beverly Hills’ Mulholland Drive. It belonged to Borgnine for 60 years, and — from a look at the listing photos — is in desperate need of an upgrade.



But the 6,100-square-foot home has potential, with a sweeping grand staircase, large master suite, and awesome views.

