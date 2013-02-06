HOUSE OF THE DAY: Arrested Development's Jason Bateman Buys A $3 Million Fixer-Upper In Beverly Hills

Julie Zeveloff
jason bateman house

Photo: Trulia/Wikipedia

Actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, have paid $3 million for the former estate of the late actor Ernest Borgnine, according to Trulia.The five-bedroom home is on a secluded cul-de-sac above Beverly Hills’ Mulholland Drive. It belonged to Borgnine for 60 years, and — from a look at the listing photos — is in desperate need of an upgrade.

But the 6,100-square-foot home has potential, with a sweeping grand staircase, large master suite, and awesome views.

The home is located on a secluded cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.

The entrance, with a spiral staircase, is grand.

There are several impressive public rooms in the home.

Overall, it's in need of a major decor upgrade.

It belonged to the late actor Ernest Borgnine for 60 years.

Bateman and his wife have their work cut out for them.

We imagine they'll do something about those murals in the kitchen.

And just about everything in this study has to go.

There's a great patio that overlooks the pool.

And a pretty outdoor space.

There's even a pond and a gazebo.

Look what else is selling in California.

This $100 Million Estate In California Comes With A 75-Year-Old Resident >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.